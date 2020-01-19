Illinois farmers helped by latest U.S. trade deals, but many questions remain

“It doesn't sound like Phase Two is going to get done anytime soon,” Hubbs said, because U.S. leadership could change after November’s presidential election.

“I don't think there's any desire on either side right now to ruin the deal, … (but) I don't see it happening before the election,” he said.

Carson Varner, a professor of international business at Illinois State University who also owns soybean land, says farmers like him are willing to suffer in only the short term.

“We’d much rather make our money selling soybeans” than receiving tariff aid, he said.

Varner is hopeful, though, that China and the U.S. can strike a deal. He predicts Phase Two will also allow Illinois to export more pork and agriculture equipment.

“(Trump) knows how to negotiate,” Varner said. “I think he told the Chinese he's willing to walk away from a bad deal, and so I am optimistic that this thing is going to move forward.”

USMCA helps corn farmers, hurts car buyers

Despite Trump calling the USMCA “one of the biggest trade bills ever made,” not much has actually changed from its beginnings as the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Coppess said.