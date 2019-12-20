Illinois Gaming Board orders gambling owner to fire 2 employees whose ties ‘pose a threat to the integrity of video gaming’

“First thing I asked was if (Fischer) would sell and I could get a group together quickly and would get him $5,000,000.00 more than he paid please make $5 (million), in a week,” Heidner texted to Laredo’s previous owner on Dec. 1, 2018, according to the complaint. “I told him none of my friends wanted to see this happen to me. He obviously said no ... I told him I would help him so much I would help him expand so much.”

Asked Thursday about the identity of the “friends” to whom Heidner was referring, Samborn said no such group had been assembled.

Heidner was telling Laredo, “There are people I could bring to you for an arms-length transaction,” Samborn said. Samborn denied that Heidner intended use his own money in the $5 million offer.

State law prohibits businesses from owning both the gambling machine supplier and the establishments where the machines are placed.

Samborn has called the allegations against Heidner “an orchestrated smear campaign,” describing Heidner as the victim of an “illegal inducement” paid by one of his competitors to replace Gold Rush at Laredo’s locations. He said they are related to an ongoing lawsuit.