Illinois Gaming Board orders gambling owner to fire two employees whose ties ‘pose a threat to the integrity of video gaming’

One of the state’s largest video gambling operators, Heidner has been making public appearances and building a team of consultants and lawyers to defend himself on a rapidly widening field of inquiries from authorities.

Following the Tribune story about Heidner’s business ties, Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped a horse racing track and casino Heidner was planning for state-owned land in Tinley Park. That day, Heidner tearfully told the Illinois Racing Board, “I have no affiliation with the mafia at all.”

Heidner and Gold Rush also surfaced in federal search warrants seeking documents from state Sen. Martin Sandoval and the village administrations of southwest suburban McCook and Lyons.

In addition to Thursday’s action, Heidner already was battling allegations lodged by the Gaming Board in a complaint Tuesday that seeks to revoke his video gambling operator license.

Regulators allege that Heidner offered a $5 million “illegal inducement” to keep his machines in 44 Laredo Hospitality Ventures gambling cafes after that company’s new owner said he was switching his business to one of Heidner’s competitors. In their disciplinary action complaint, gaming officials included a text message they said Heidner sent to Laredo’s previous owner, laying out his plan: