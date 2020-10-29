Illinois Gaming Board postpones Rockford casino decision for 6 months

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Gaming Board is expected to announce a preliminary decision on Rockford's pending casino license application some time in the next six months.

After that, the application would move on to other steps of the process including "assessment of the casino gaming operations, a final practice gaming session, licensure action by the board and then any different or additional licensing procedures required by statute or board rules," Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said during a Thursday morning board meeting in Chicago.

"Based on the current information disclosed or known to the board and barring any unforeseen further disruptions or developments, we reasonably anticipate making a preliminary suitability determination regarding the single applicant licenses for Rockford and Williamson County within six months."

The board must complete its investigation, Fruchter said, before it can make a finding in an application's preliminary suitability, which must take place before the other steps toward receiving a license.

Rockford's application is for a $310 million Hard Rock International casino at the site of the former Clock Tower Resort on East State Street and permission to open a temporary casino at Giovanni's, less than a mile away on Bell School Road.