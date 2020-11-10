Illinois General Assembly cancels fall session amid coronavirus concerns

Madigan has been caught up in the investigation, with Commonwealth Edison admitting to a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving Madigan allies that was aimed at currying favor with the powerful and long-serving Democratic lawmaker.

A handful of House Democrats have said they won’t support Madigan for another term as speaker, part of a growing chorus of Democrats who have called for him to step aside.

Madigan has denied wrongdoing and said he had no plans to step aside in a statement issued after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he should no longer be leading the state Democratic Party.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

The cancellation of the fall session comes a week after Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax plan was defeated at the polls, which coupled with pandemic-driven instability means the state is facing an increasingly daunting financial dilemma.

The fall session was scheduled for the weeks before and after Thanksgiving, and the cancellation avoids a potentially precarious situation as the state continues to see increasing COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and case counts.

Not all legislators were on board with the cancellation.