Illinois ‘getting close’ to next phase of reopening, health director says

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said on Monday the state is “getting close” to the next phase of reopening amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing positivity rates.

Speaking in a Senate Health Committee meeting, Ezike said the state has been working on a phased reopening plan that could be announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker later this week.

“We've been thinking about what the different benchmarks would be to start moving (to the next phase),” Ezike said Monday. “Maybe not just an on-off switch, but maybe a dial so there may be one more phase before we get to Phase 5.”

All of Illinois currently remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which prohibits public gatherings of 50 people or more. According to the plan, Phase 5 is triggered when “either a vaccine is developed to prevent additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period.”

With vaccination numbers continuing to improve as more doses are administered statewide, Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, asked Ezike when the state could expect to see a move to Phase 5 or a wider reopening.