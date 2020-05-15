Illinois’ GOP House members want Congress to block Pritzker from withholding federal aid to municipalities

“We write to you with deep concern over the recent threats issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to possibly withhold federal aid provided through the state of Illinois from any local government that reopens its economy in accordance with federal health guidelines but ahead of Gov. Pritzker’s own arbitrary timetable,” the five congressmen wrote.

“On top of Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing campaign to persuade Illinois voters to raise the state income tax on small businesses in November, the governor’s latest threat to withhold federal assistance from communities in need is unconscionable,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by Republican U.S. Reps. John Shimkus of Collinsville, Darin LaHood of Peoria, Rodney Davis of Taylorville, Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Adam Kinzinger of Channahon. The five represent largely rural areas that have chafed under Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders, the closure of businesses deemed non-essential and his phased plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Pritzker earlier this week said withholding federal relief aid to municipalities that do not enforce his orders was being considered.