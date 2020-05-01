Illinois GOP lawmaker has suit sent back to circuit court; attorney says new info a 'game changer'

Those rules also apply to businesses the IDPH might seek to close due to health concerns.

“Local health departments got that letter,” DeVore said. “Why did our citizens not get this letter advising them of their rights to due process?”

DeVore is alleging Pritzker does not have the authority to enforce his stay-at-home restrictions because that power rests with the state and local health departments. He is also alleging that if the state is using the law dictating how the Illinois Department of Public Health enforces the restrictions, it should follow the procedure outlined.

“Pritzker has perverted the emergency provisions of the (Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act) in an effort to rip the sacred responsibility of the health and lives of the people away from where the Legislature placed it, being local control of county health departments or the (IDPH), and in doing so he took complete control of the free movement of every citizen within the state of Illinois,” DeVore argued in a related lawsuit he filed on behalf of Republican Rep. John Cabello, from Machesney Park.

“Even if well intentioned by Pritzker, his actions as governor have left every citizen in this state completely devoid of any procedural due process rights to protect their liberty…,” the document continues.