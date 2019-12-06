Illinois GOP uses Trump impeachment effort to fuel fundraising

“Take advantage of this unique opportunity to fight the impeachment witch hunt at home and in DC. Your help does not go unnoticed,” he wrote.

Despite Schneider’s rhetoric, any money raised by the “defense fund” will go to the Illinois Republican Party and not to any legal defense fund or to Trump’s campaign fund, according to the fundraising website.

The “impeachment defense fund” is the latest effort by Schneider to generate grassroots funding for the state party to make up for Rauner’s departure. From the time Rauner announced his candidacy for governor in June 2014, he and the campaign that he largely self-funded gave the state Republicans more than $36.8 million. That’s almost two-thirds of the $58 million the state GOP collected over the same time period.

The state GOP reported having $101,369 at the end of September, comparable to the $120,503 it held in September of 2017, during the previous election cycle.