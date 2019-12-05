Illinois has cut its environmental agency’s workforce by 38% in the past decade — more than any other state, report shows. Here's the reason.

The state agency also has been largely absent from investigations of brain-damaging manganese pollution contaminating Chicago’s Southeast Side and lead-tainted yards in the Pilsen neighborhood. It took a citizen lawsuit and a federal investigation to force changes in the regulation of confined hog and cattle farms downstate, but the Illinois EPA still lacks dedicated inspectors to ensure the operations aren’t spilling manure into the state’s creeks and rivers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can have all the rules in the world, but if you don’t have the staff or the expertise to implement them, it’s useless,” said a veteran Illinois EPA official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals. "Morale is horrible. Employees have no guidance or tools to do their jobs.”

Pritzker has signaled that he understands the problems and plans to fix them. Among other things, his administration has posted 161 job openings at the Illinois EPA this year, compared with 276 posted between 2013 and 2017.

“The governor believes the IEPA plays an important role ... and appreciates the bipartisan agreement of leaders from years past that we need to invest in critical government services to better serve the people of Illinois,” Jordan Abudayyeh, a Pritzker spokeswoman, said in a statement.