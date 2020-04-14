Illinois has spent nearly $170 million on COVID-19 fight

The running total of state resources invested was $168.52 million as of Monday.

Gov. JB Pritzker, in nearly each of his daily COVID-19 update briefings, has stressed the importance of protective equipment for health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers, as well as ventilators for those in hospitals’ intensive care units.

“We are acquiring whatever we can so that we are ready in the event that there's a spike in ICU beds and need for ventilators,” the governor said at his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing.

He also said again that the federal government long ago should have taken a more active role in procuring protective gear and equipment.

“What I would say is that this is the market that every state has been thrown into – this is what I've been talking about for a month now – that had the … president put in place the Defense Production Act to help us with all of these items, we wouldn't be paying $5 or $6 sometimes for an N95 mask that in a normal circumstance costs 85 cents or $1,” he said.

He said the same was true for ventilators, which generally cost $25,000 to $40,000, but the state is paying more for them and bidding against other states and the federal government.