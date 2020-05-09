Illinois has tested fewer than 2% of inmates for COVID-19

Jobi Cates, executive director of the Chicago-based Restore Justice, which advocates for criminal justice reform, said the state should follow the same guidance for its prisons as the Illinois Department of Public Health gives to long-term care facilities. “We know that when one person is infected in long-term care, they treat the facility as though everyone is infected.” Cates said it seems that the wardens at Illinois’ 28 correctional institutions are not all taking the same approach. Cates said she understands that testing capabilities may still be limited, but said that IDOC should be testing a greater percentage of inmates that it is currently. “We’d like to see at least some testing at every facility, even if it’s not at the level we’d like,” she said.