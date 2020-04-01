Illinois health chief: 'Be strong and courageous' in facing COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The state public health director on Wednesday issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.
The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state's total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state's total to 141.
"The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise ...," Ezike said. "Let's be strong and courageous. Don't be terrified, don't be discouraged."
In Macon County, the number of positive cases remained at two. First confirmed last week, they are a woman in her 50s and man in his 60s. Thirty-eight tests have been completed, with 20 negative results and 16 pending.
Additionally, 13 Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Twelve results were negative and one is pending.
Ezike urged the public to maintain stop-the-spread tasks such as staying home and frequently washing hands. While simple, Ezike said, "these are the courageous actions that are going to save lives and eventually end this pandemic."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home order through month's because of the continued steep climb in cases expected. The order to stay home unless reporting to a job deemed essential or to buy groceries or prescriptions was supposed to end April 7.
Pritzker's extension came the same day President Donald Trump braced the country for similarly alarming numbers across the nation. U.S. cases topped 200,000 Wednesday afternoon as the global total raced toward 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
In addition to programs for low-interest loans and other programs to help businesses shut down by the pandemic, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a fundraising effort to assist artists and arts organizations. Respondents to a survey said they expected to lose as much as $84 million their stages and galleries are dark.
U.S. Census
Pritzker also noted that Wednesday was Census Day in the United States. All people are required to report where they resided on that day. But the numbers are also used to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending are distributed, including roughly $34 billion per year that flow to Illinois for things like education, child care, workforce training, transportation and health care.
The U.S. Constitution requires a census of all residents be conducted every 10 years in order to apportion representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The state of Illinois is spending $29 million as part of an effort to get an accurate count, and Pritzker said because of the outbreak, the state is now focusing that money mostly on outreach programs that target hard-to-count populations — rural communities, minority communities and low-income individuals and families, among others.
He also noted that because of the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has temporarily suspended sending census workers into the field to do door-to-door canvassing of people who have not yet filled out their census forms.
People can fill out their census forms online this year, even by using a smartphone, by visiting My2020Census.gov. It can also be completed by phone at 844-330-2020.
“I want to remind everyone that there is no citizenship question on the census,” Pritzker said. “Let me repeat that there is no citizenship question on the census form. You will not be asked your immigration status and your information will not be shared with anyone.”
Health care coverage and workforce
Pritzker also said Wednesday that more than 1,100 former health care professionals and those who practice out of state have responded to his call to renew or apply for licenses in Illinois so they can join the workforce treating COVID-19 patients.
He said many of the out-of-state practitioners are actually Illinois residents who practice in border communities just outside the state.
“Right now those numbers are running about half-and-half, with more applications coming in every day,” he said. “It's really incredible to watch. The people of this state are truly so deeply genuinely caring.”
But Pritzker had less kind words to say about Trump, who reportedly has refused requests by Democratic and Republican governors to reopen the enrollment period for people seeking insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
“Some White House officials are saying that the president will not be reopening the insurance marketplace in response to the coronavirus,” Pritzker said. “Frankly, this is leadership malpractice. Now more than ever, we need as many people as possible to have access to health care to seek out testing if we're ever going to be able to fight COVID-19 and eliminate it as a major risk to our people.”
The Herald & Review contributed to this story.
