Illinois health chief: 'Be strong and courageous' in facing COVID-19

The state of Illinois is spending $29 million as part of an effort to get an accurate count, and Pritzker said because of the outbreak, the state is now focusing that money mostly on outreach programs that target hard-to-count populations — rural communities, minority communities and low-income individuals and families, among others.

He also noted that because of the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has temporarily suspended sending census workers into the field to do door-to-door canvassing of people who have not yet filled out their census forms.

People can fill out their census forms online this year, even by using a smartphone, by visiting My2020Census.gov. It can also be completed by phone at 844-330-2020.

“I want to remind everyone that there is no citizenship question on the census,” Pritzker said. “Let me repeat that there is no citizenship question on the census form. You will not be asked your immigration status and your information will not be shared with anyone.”

Health care coverage and workforce