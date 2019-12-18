Illinois high school officials probe racist insults at game

ELGIN — The Illinois High School Association is investigating claims that student fans at a high school girls basketball game west of Chicago subjected members of a visiting team to racist and body-shaming chants and slurs.

Officials from Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee say the ugly behavior was on display Saturday during their varsity team's game against St. Edward Catholic School in Elgin, WLS-TV reported. Bishop McNamara fans and parents say students in the St. Edward fan section were yelling racist comments throughout the game, including making animal noises at a black Bishop McNamara player and another member of the team.

"Whale sounds and monkey sounds and all that, and nothing is done? That's unacceptable," said J.J. Hollis, a football and track coach at Bishop McNamara who was at the game. “One of them is racially insensitive and the other one is just like, insensitive toward her body.”

Hollis said at some point, someone told the crowd over the public address system to stop the chants, but that this wasn't nearly enough, radio station WBBM reported.

“The kids kept doing it the whole game,” he said.

