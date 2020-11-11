Illinois hospitals delay elective surgeries, add beds as COVID-19 cases climb

Faced with a record number of COVID-19 patients, some Illinois hospitals are returning to strategies similar to those they adopted in the early days of the health crisis, including limiting elective surgeries and adding more beds.
One health care provider, NorthShore University HealthSystem, has converted its Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview back into a COVID-19 hospital, meaning it is no longer taking patients in need of overnight care if they don’t have COVID-19. Non-COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalized are being sent to other facilities in the system.
The five-hospital system also has started evaluating elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis, delaying some depending on their urgency, said Dr. Lakshmi Halasyamani, chief medical officer.
On Wednesday, the state reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 5,042, compared with a previous high of 5,037 patients April 28.
“I’m very concerned,” Halasyamani said of the rising statewide numbers. “The numbers we saw in the spring, they look like a little hill compared to the mountain we’re seeing now.”
Edward-Elmhurst Health on Wednesday was caring for 161 COVID-19 patients at its two hospitals in Elmhurst and Naperville — the greatest number of patients in a single day since the health crisis began. The hospital is not delaying elective surgeries, but has been adding beds to accommodate the surge, spokesman Keith Hartenberger said in an email.
At Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the medical staff was treating 94 people who tested positive and another seven possible cases under investigation on Wednesday, compared with a high of 82 cases earlier this year. The hospital has not started postponing elective surgeries, but has added an additional unit with negative pressure — which keeps contaminated air from circulating throughout the hospital — to handle the growing number of COVID-19 patients, spokeswoman Debra Robbins said in an email.
Some hospitals outside the Chicago area also are hard-hit.
Memorial Health System, which has five hospitals in central Illinois including Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, had 138 patients Wednesday, about four times as many COVID-19 patients as in the spring, said Dr. Rajesh Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer.
Memorial plans to begin delaying some non-urgent elective surgeries Monday, he said.
Earlier this year, Illinois hospitals suspended a majority of elective surgeries when much was unknown about how high the COVID-19 caseloads would climb and how COVID-19 patients would be treated. The term “elective surgery” can be deceiving, as many elective surgeries are necessary, and often time-sensitive, procedures.
Now that hospitals have more experience with COVID-19 patients, they’re trying to take a more measured approach.
At Memorial, for example, a person in need of a knee replacement might have to wait, while someone who needs a broken ankle or wrist repaired might get the surgery sooner so the injuries don’t heal incorrectly, Govindaiah said.
“I think there’s broad recognition nationally and at the state level that turning everything off again would harm patients,” he said.
Hospital Sisters Health System, which has nine hospitals across central and southern Illinois, also has more COVID-19 patients than earlier this year, though it has not had to delay elective surgeries, said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive for HSHS Illinois.
Concerns also are growing about staffing levels. Though hospitals can add beds, they can only add as many beds as they have the ability to staff. Amid this second COVID-19 surge, hospitals are seeing their medical workers catch COVID-19, outside the hospital, preventing them from working. Nurses are in high demand nationwide, unlike in the spring when some areas had many COVID-19 cases and others did not.
Hospital leaders are pleading with community members to wear masks and social distance.
“There is a lot of polarization nationally and unfortunately in our community about what COVID means and how serious it is,” Govindaiah said. “There’s a lot of sick people out there that are requiring a lot of care, and that is important for people to understand so they can act appropriately.”
