Illinois hospitals delay elective surgeries, add beds as COVID-19 cases climb

At Memorial, for example, a person in need of a knee replacement might have to wait, while someone who needs a broken ankle or wrist repaired might get the surgery sooner so the injuries don’t heal incorrectly, Govindaiah said.

“I think there’s broad recognition nationally and at the state level that turning everything off again would harm patients,” he said.

Hospital Sisters Health System, which has nine hospitals across central and southern Illinois, also has more COVID-19 patients than earlier this year, though it has not had to delay elective surgeries, said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive for HSHS Illinois.

Concerns also are growing about staffing levels. Though hospitals can add beds, they can only add as many beds as they have the ability to staff. Amid this second COVID-19 surge, hospitals are seeing their medical workers catch COVID-19, outside the hospital, preventing them from working. Nurses are in high demand nationwide, unlike in the spring when some areas had many COVID-19 cases and others did not.

Hospital leaders are pleading with community members to wear masks and social distance.