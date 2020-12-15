Illinois House panel adjourns after a party-line vote fails to uphold charges that Madigan acted improperly in ComEd case

A vote by a special Illinois House committee to charge embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan with conduct unbecoming a legislator failed along party lines on Monday, effectively ending a monthslong process that’s been characterized by intense partisan rancor.
It was the third and final meeting of the special investigative panel, created as the result of a petition House Republican Leader Jim Durkin filed this summer after Madigan was implicated in a sweeping federal bribery case involving Commonwealth Edison.
Over the course of its three meetings, the committee heard from just one witness, David Glockner, ComEd parent Exelon’s executive vice president for compliance and audit, who confirmed many of the allegations made by federal prosecutors that the utility sought to influence Madigan by providing payments and jobs to his allies. Madigan declined an invitation to testify.
The committee’s Democratic chair, Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, said additional testimony would likely interfere with the federal probe. Welch, who has accused Republicans of engaging in “political theater” throughout the process, on Monday called it a “show trial.”
“It’s a stunt. It’s a joke. And that joke ends today,” Welch said during the meeting.
Rep. Tom Demmer, the Republican spokesman on the committee, said the argument that the panel’s work interfered with the federal investigation had been used “since the very inception of this committee as a way to delay and defer action and throw roadblocks in the way of this committee doing its job time and time again.”
“We cannot allow a vague assertion that this will somehow complicate a federal criminal investigation to deter this committee from doing its job, especially when time and time again the U.S. attorney’s office has confirmed that this committee has a job to do, and they do not object to us doing that job,” Demmer said. “The special investigative committee exists for one reason: to conduct an investigation. No one here can say that a thorough investigation involves hearing from only one witness.”
At least one Democrat on the bipartisan six-member committee would have had to vote against Madigan for the charges alleged in Durkin’s petition to be authorized. Despite growing opposition to Madigan in the Democratic House caucus, that had been seen as unlikely ever since the panel was formed.
Democratic committee member Rep. Natalie Manley made the motion to authorize the charge stated in Durkin’s petition against Madigan, but she joined her two fellow Democrats on the committee in voting against it, effectively killing the motion.
More than 200 pages of emails released by ComEd to the investigative committee the day before Thanksgiving showed how one of Madigan’s closest confidants, Michael McClain, pushed ComEd on positions from internships to a seat on the board of directors. The document release came days after McClain was charged with bribery conspiracy and bribery.
Madigan has staunchly defended his right to make job recommendations. The longest-serving speaker in the nation, Madigan has repeatedly denied wrongdoing connected to the federal investigation, but with 19 members of his caucus saying they won’t support him for another term as speaker, he finds himself short of the number of votes needed to lengthen his tenure.
Committee Democrats on Monday sought multiple times to redirect the attention from Madigan to Durkin. Durkin’s name also surfaced in the emails ComEd released late last month, as someone who made a job recommendation that was pushed by McClain.
Madigan emphasized that point in a statement issued late Monday.
“Jim Durkin insisted on initiating this political theater, and through this process we’ve come to learn that he was involved in the very conduct he claims to be so offended by — recommending people for various jobs,” Madigan said.
“If Jim Durkin actually believes it is conduct unbecoming of a legislator to recommend people for jobs or help constituents, he might want to review his own hypocritical behavior. Rather than finger pointing, I suggest we focus on the important work that lies ahead of us,” the statement said.
In his own statement, Durkin called on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker “to finally demand Speaker Madigan resign as it is clear he refuses to answer any questions about his corrupt practices.”
“The Democratic Party shows again today there is no limit to the lengths they will go to protect Speaker Madigan,” Durkin said. “Chairman Welch, Rep. Hernandez and Rep. Manley have turned the rule of law on its head by refusing to investigate the charges and demand the testimony of Speaker Madigan in this scandal.”
