Illinois House panel adjourns after a party-line vote fails to uphold charges that Madigan acted improperly in ComEd case

“We cannot allow a vague assertion that this will somehow complicate a federal criminal investigation to deter this committee from doing its job, especially when time and time again the U.S. attorney’s office has confirmed that this committee has a job to do, and they do not object to us doing that job,” Demmer said. “The special investigative committee exists for one reason: to conduct an investigation. No one here can say that a thorough investigation involves hearing from only one witness.”

At least one Democrat on the bipartisan six-member committee would have had to vote against Madigan for the charges alleged in Durkin’s petition to be authorized. Despite growing opposition to Madigan in the Democratic House caucus, that had been seen as unlikely ever since the panel was formed.

Democratic committee member Rep. Natalie Manley made the motion to authorize the charge stated in Durkin’s petition against Madigan, but she joined her two fellow Democrats on the committee in voting against it, effectively killing the motion.