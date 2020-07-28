Illinois is paying KPMG $6.7 million to help it award marijuana licenses. But state delays are mounting, and applicants say they are losing money.

Delays in the licensing process have occurred in other states too. But applicants say the delays in Illinois could undermine one of the chief goals of the state’s recreational marijuana law: achieving social equity by diversifying the largely white industry and repairing some of the harm caused by the war on drugs.

Each day the state waits to award the licenses throws some applicants deeper into financial trouble, particularly those who are paying to hold real estate or who are have employees.

Chris Visco, whose company applied for 10 dispensary licenses, plus craft grow, transport and infuser licenses, said she is about $120,000 over budget. The CEO and co-owner of The Yard Illinois said she’s had to spend money on attorneys’ fees and payroll.

Visco is based in Pennsylvania, but The Yard meets social equity requirements by employing 11 full-time workers that meet the social equity qualifications.

To qualify as a social equity applicant, a person must either have a marijuana-related arrest on their record, live in an area disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, or employ at least 10 full-time workers that meet the social equity qualifications.