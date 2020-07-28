Illinois is paying KPMG $6.7 million to help it award marijuana licenses. But state delays are mounting, and applicants say they are losing money.

Newcomers to Illinois’ weed industry remain in limbo, with some hemorrhaging money, and it could be another two months before they find out whether they’ll be allowed to open a marijuana business.
The state is almost three months late awarding dispensary licenses, and a month late awarding licenses to grow, process and transport marijuana. Meanwhile, the consulting firm the state hired for about $6.7 million isn’t done with the process of scoring applications, an Illinois official said.
KPMG entered into an almost $4.2 million, no-bid contract with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to score applications for 75 dispensary licenses.
The firm also entered into a no-bid contract with the state’s agriculture department, worth $2.5 million, to score applications for more than 80 craft grow, infuser and transporter licenses.
The coronavirus pandemic threw the process into disarray, delaying the awarding of all four license types. Both the state and KPMG faced setbacks, said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control.
“There was not a business that wasn’t impacted. There was not a governmental process that wasn’t impacted,” she said.
It could be September before the dispensary licenses are awarded, but no date has been set for when any license type will be awarded, Hutchinson said.
Delays in the licensing process have occurred in other states too. But applicants say the delays in Illinois could undermine one of the chief goals of the state’s recreational marijuana law: achieving social equity by diversifying the largely white industry and repairing some of the harm caused by the war on drugs.
Each day the state waits to award the licenses throws some applicants deeper into financial trouble, particularly those who are paying to hold real estate or who are have employees.
Chris Visco, whose company applied for 10 dispensary licenses, plus craft grow, transport and infuser licenses, said she is about $120,000 over budget. The CEO and co-owner of The Yard Illinois said she’s had to spend money on attorneys’ fees and payroll.
Visco is based in Pennsylvania, but The Yard meets social equity requirements by employing 11 full-time workers that meet the social equity qualifications.
To qualify as a social equity applicant, a person must either have a marijuana-related arrest on their record, live in an area disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, or employ at least 10 full-time workers that meet the social equity qualifications.
In response to the pandemic, the state told applicants earlier this year that they could furlough employees while their applications were processed, and maintain their social equity status -- as long as they could prove those people were back on the payroll if they won a license.
Instead of furloughing her employees, Visco has paid them to help out in the community, including working at food banks.
“They’re nervous,” she said. “If I find out tomorrow I am not awarded any licenses, they’re afraid of what happens to them.”
The dispensary licenses were set to be awarded May 1. More than 700 applicants are seeking more than 4,000 licenses. The volume of applications was greater than expected, and the contract with KPMG had to be amended.
The 40 craft grow, 40 infuser and undetermined number of transporter licenses should have been awarded July 1, but the state delayed the application deadline.
The state has not received results from KPMG for either set of applications, Hutchinson said. KPMG spokesman Jim McGann declined to comment.
Scoring the applications isn’t the only issue. There are no rules in place for breaking ties between applicants. An emergency rule establishing such a procedure expired in June, and because the pandemic shortened the June legislative session, a permanent rule was not adopted.
The first of two 45-day comment periods on the proposed rules is underway, Hutchinson said. The state could potentially award some licenses to applicants who did not tie before those rules are established, but that is not certain.
Hutchinson said she knows the delays are causing problems, particularly among applicants who might not have robust financial resources.
Without an end to the delays in sight, applicant Tom Wheeler Jr. said he feels deflated, and the stress is mounting.
The marijuana company formed by Wheeler and his partners, GRI Holdings, has maintained a payroll of about 10 people. Without work to do, GRI is paying employees to research the industry and learn more about packaging, infusing and other processes the company might undertake if awarded licenses. It paid a $50,000 nonrefundable deposit to hold a property in South Elgin for a craft grow facility. Extending that hold past July 31 will cost $10,000 per month, Wheeler said.
The delays are eating into a limited budget Wheeler had hoped to spend partially on getting the business up and running, and he’s not sure how much longer his self-funded company can hold on.
“I’m coming in behind these guys that cornered the market,” he said. “Now I’ve gotta fight for this … and I’m spending extra money, so I don’t know if I can do it.”
Applicants in other states have also faced delays in the application process.
In New Jersey, a court order paused the licensing process for new medical marijuana businesses last year. In Maryland, new licenses meant to diversify the industry were put on hold after applicants filed lawsuits alleging the process was biased.
Black cannabis entrepreneurs have said they faced delays in the licensing process in Massachusetts, too. One woman told the Boston Globe she waited more than 600 days for word on her application.
