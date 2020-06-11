Illinois joins 49 attorneys general in drug price fixing lawsuit

They then worked together to increase prices, in particular, with Aprahamian who left to work for Taro.

The lawsuit gives several other examples of mergers leading to the alleged scheme, such as when Sandoz, Inc. bought out Fougera Pharmaceuticals. All of Fougera's sales executives lost their jobs due to the merger except for one who is now cooperating with the plaintiff, and is referred to as CW-3 in the lawsuit.

"(M)any competitors reached out to CW-3 when they learned he had transitioned to Sandoz because they viewed it as a strategic opportunity to collude on overlapping products," the lawsuit states.

It said the person proceeded to inflate prices over the ensuing years "to prove his worth to Sandoz" and that he filled two volumes of notebooks "to keep track of all the different prices and products he was discussing."

Litigators issued over 30 subpoenas to different generic drug manufacturers, individuals and third parties. They compiled over 8 million documents and obtained over 600 names of sales and pricing individuals in the drug manufacturing industry.

"This is yet another layer of the pervasive conspiracy by generic drug companies to increase drug prices and their profits at the expense of Americans who rely on these vital medications," Raoul said.