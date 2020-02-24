Illinois just released how much tax revenue came from legal cannabis sold in January. The grand total is ...

SPRINGFIELD — Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois generated more than $10 million in tax revenue in January, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The state collects sales tax and a cannabis excise tax on recreational marijuana sales. January sales generated more than $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue, and more than $3.1 million in sales tax revenue.

Recreational marijuana sales started Jan. 1 in Illinois and have continued to draw throngs of people to dispensaries. Customers spent more than $39.2 million on legal weed during the first month of sales.

Medical marijuana is not subjected to the marijuana tax, which varies by product and by the content of psychoactive compound THC.

