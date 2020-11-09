Illinois just set a new record for marijuana sales. Here's how much.

“We don’t want to be an all cash industry,” said Bachtell. “A very important next step would be federal legislation that specifically says it is not money laundering to provide banking services to legal, state-licensed cannabis businesses.”

Eric Berlin, an attorney with the Chicago-based cannabis legal team at the law firm Dentons, said banking reform may still face challenges should Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Full legalization, he said, is going to take even more time.

Federal decriminalization of marijuana, something Biden advocated for during the campaign, would be a more likely first step, Berlin said.

“That’s not going to get the big banks in, but it is going to get a lot more capital into the industry,” Berlin said. “More folks are going to feel comfortable contributing their money, whether it’s through equity or debt financing, with a promise from the federal government not to criminally enforce.”

A Pew Research survey published last year found that two-thirds of Americans support marijuana legalization, a figure that has doubled in the last decade. Weed sales are on a similar trajectory.