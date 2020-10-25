Illinois launches statewide plan to boost monarch butterfly population: ‘If enough people get on board, we can turn this thing around’

‘The city can actually matter’

Last season’s monarch population appeared to take a dive.

In recent years, monarchs have occupied a smaller area across their Mexico grounds than in previous decades but have still hovered above a low hit in the 2013-14 season.

“This is better than when they were down at their bottom,” said Doug Stotz, a conservation ecologist at the Field Museum and a member of the monarch plan’s steering committee. “But it’s way below the long-term average. And right now they’re not at a point where you would say they’re safe.”

The monarchs you saw in early summer lived for a few weeks, maybe, and then died. But after a few generations of metamorphoses, one generation of butterflies, built to make it all the way to the mountains of Mexico, will live for months after touching down south in early fall. They’ll head north in the spring to start the cycle again on a milkweed plant.

The ability of the great- or great-great monarch grandchildren to find their way back to the same roosting spots continues to be a wonder. But the natural world’s schedules have to match up. The butterflies need to arrive when milkweed has bloomed. Temperature extremes can affect milkweed and butterfly survival alike.