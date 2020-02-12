Illinois lawmaker on proposed bill: It was 'never the intent' to make pumping own gas illegal

When one attendant pointed out full-service is available at some Illinois gas stations already, Lilly said she merely wanted to provide that option to all drivers who may need help when pumping gas.

"Not every station has these options," Lilly said. "[Drivers] have to go around and find where they're going to get that convenience. We're having an increase in fires at gas stations around the country. We have a number of people who may be in a hurry and don't know how to use the new technology. There are options to allow [full-service] and continue what we are doing."

Some in attendance felt such a law could drive up gas prices even higher as stations would likely pass along new employee expenses to consumers.

"I really believe, as we move forward in our economy and society, things often change," Lilly said. "That's how we got self-service. We thought that would be a discount for everyone pumping their own gas. Gas has been going up ever since."

Lilly reiterated her intent to use the bill as the beginning of a discussion on how to shape such a law and not ban self-service at Illinois gas pumps.