Illinois lawmakers planning hearing on voter registration glitch

"We do not believe AVR should be suspended," said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.

Henry Haupt, spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White, said it is not necessary to suspend 'the program because "the isolated programming error was fixed and the program is working."

Davis also said he is planning a congressional listening session to review how automatic voter registration programs in Illinois and elsewhere are being administered. He has not yet set a date for that session. And he said the state could seek to have some federal money designated to help protect voting systems used to help secure the automatic registration system.

The program, signed into law in Illinois by then-GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017, triggers voter registration for people applying for driver's licenses or state identification cards at secretary of state facilities. Other state agencies also provide information for automatic registrations, but the vast majority come from the secretary of state.

That office discovered last month that between July 2, 2018, and Dec. 13, 2019, registration information of 574 people was "improperly forwarded" to local election authorities for potential registration even though people apparently self-reported as being noncitizens at the secretary of state's office.