Illinois lawmakers slam Trump administration as coronavirus fears spread on Capitol Hill

“You could get a sense of how officials are feeling muzzled at the briefing this morning,” said García, of Chicago. He recalled seeing expressions of “anxiety and disappointment” on the faces of members from both sides of the aisle.

Both Illinois Democrats said they are frustrated with how President Donald Trump has communicated to the public about the virus. Schakowsky said the president has been “cavalier,” while García said he has “misinformed the public.”

“The president was dismissive of it. He downplayed its seriousness. He wanted to compare it to a flu, that it might arrive in passing but that he didn’t expect much of it,” García said.

“I think some very valuable time was lost, and I think his Cabinet and his key officials in the public health sector were impeded by that attitude from taking more aggressive measures,” he added.

Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville, had criticism of Trump’s communication style.

“He has an ability to say things that eventually get resolved. But when he initially says it, you wonder how or why,” he said.