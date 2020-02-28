Illinois' legal marijuana having little to no impact in Iowa, authorities say

It’s been nearly two months since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, and Iowa law enforcement agencies said the impact in the cities and counties along the border has been minimal.

Illinois’ law legalizing recreational marijuana went into effect Jan. 1. Illinois residents can buy up to 30 grams of marijuana, while out-of-state visitors are capped at 15 grams.

In Iowa, one of the biggest concerns was that there might be a spike in drivers under the influence here.

“Smoking marijuana or consuming marijuana products impairs judgment and decision-making, and that can be dangerous, especially when someone is getting behind the wheel of a car. Then, they’re not only endangering themselves, but every other driver on the road as well,” Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert told The Gazette a few days before the law went into effect.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy said that so far, initial concerns have not come to fruition.

“Right now, we have not seen a substantial increase in marijuana-related arrests or OWIs,” he said. “I think one of the reasons for that is that the nearest dispensary to us is in either Milan or Rockford, and that’s a good 80 to 90 miles away.”