Illinois man killed in shooting on I-64 in St. Clair County

EAST ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia Heights man was shot and killed Friday night on Interstate 64, causing the interstate and lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Bridge to close.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the victim as Kendis Glenn, 37, of Cahokia Heights. He said Glenn was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. Friday at the 2.5-mile marker of I-64, near the merger of I-55/70. Dye said the victim had a gunshot wound but the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The Illinois State Police were investigating a death Friday evening, closing lanes of the two bridges and both directions of I-64 at one point and some portions of northbound Interstate 55. Dye couldn't confirm if the death was related and Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Police have released no other details of the shooting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District said police work would continue for another two to three hours into Saturday morning and encouraged drivers to use alternate routes if they were traveling to or from Missouri.

