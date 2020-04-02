Illinois March state revenues spared COVID-19 impact

At the same time, in a recently issued report looking at the state's three-year budget projections, COGFA said the economic downturn from the coronavirus could cost the state as much as $8 billion spread over several years.

Thursday's COGFA report said other factors could affect how much money the state collects in taxes during the current fiscal year that ends June 30. One is the extension people have to file their state income taxes. The deadline to do that is now July 15 which is in the next fiscal year. Muschinske said that if people continue to file at the last minute, it will move money from one year to the next.

Also, the suspension of gaming activities is also having an effect on revenues.

"Collateral damages from the virus will be felt throughout other areas of revenue such as lottery sales (lower traffic at retail facilities) interest income (via lower rates of return) and likely others."

One potential bright spot is federal aid that is coming to states that "will serve to mitigate revenue losses in economic areas.

"However, it is unclear exactly when, into what funds, and what attached federal 'strings' will mean for the state's bottom line," the report said.

Gov. JB Pritzker has acknowledged that his February budget proposal will need substantial revision because of the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus. He has said discussions continue with lawmakers about crafting a budget for next year, but has not offered details.

