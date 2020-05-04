Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold almost $37.3 million of legal weed in April
Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold almost $37.3 million of legal weed in April

Illinois marijuana dispensaries -- designated as essential during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- sold almost $37.3 million worth of legal weed in April.

Recreational marijuana went on sale in Illinois Jan. 1. April’s sales bring the state total to about $147.5 million over the last four months, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries.

Last month’s sales bested March’s almost $36 million and February’s roughly $35 million, but trailed the $39.2 million in revenue during January.

