Illinois matches highest single-day death total from COVID-19

Illinois has tied its highest-single day death total with 125 fatalities from COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday.

That figure matched the mark set two days earlier. Meanwhile, the state’s top physician, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said there had been 1,585 more confirmed cases

Those additions boosted the state’s totals to 29,160 confirmed cases and 1,259 deaths.

Saturday’s news came a day after the state announced 1,842 new known cases, the most in a 24-hour period since the pandemic started.

Those high totals rolled in late this week as Pritzker announced he would keep schools closed through the end of the academic year.

Still, Pritzker and Ezike have maintained that measures including the stay-at-home order are working as designed to moderate a steep climb in illnesses and fatalities. Pritzker said the upward curve was flattening but had not leveled off. Ezike added that expanded testing has boosted case counts.

Pritzker and Ezike also noted improvements seen in other measurements, such as the lengthening amount of time it is taking the state to experience a doubling of its number of cases and deaths.