Illinois might have 19,000 COVID-19 cases about a week from now, according to one analysis. But it could have been worse.

Health leaders can look at how many people are requiring hospital care to get a sense. But that method is also imperfect because it can take nearly two weeks for an infected person to develop symptoms serious enough for hospitalization.

State officials have not publicly stated the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized across Illinois. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that COVID-19 patients are occupying 35% of the state’s intensive care beds and that 24% of ventilators are being used by such patients.

The Rush calculator, which includes four growth models, projects how the number of Illinois cases might increase over the next week or so, depending on how fast the illness spreads. It also includes forecasts as far as 30 days out, but Hota said those more distant forecasts are far less reliable.

According to the calculator, Illinois could have expected to see 146,581 cases by April 9 if cases had continued growing at the fast pace seen earlier in March.

In the earlier stages of the illness’s spread, Rush University Medical Center saw a doubling of cases every two to three days, Hota said. But the growth rate in new cases has slowed, and the medical center is now seeing a doubling every five to six days.