Illinois mom, 51, carries her grandchild after her daughter’s 476 injections, 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers, 2 miscarriages and 1 ectopic pregnancy

But one day, in her work as a dental hygienist, she saw a magazine cover story about a mother who carried a baby for her gay son.

“That was the first time that I actually started to maybe think it was possible,” she said.

By this point, Kaplan had told her that a surrogate was likely the next option. Upon researching, she was hit with sticker shock; the entire process can cost more than $100,000, Kaplan said.

“Physically and mentally, I knew I would push through anything, but there’s not a lot where you can push financially, and I think that’s what scared me,” she said.

She brought her mother to meet Kaplan. He was hesitant to consider this as an option, but after meeting, he suggested some tests. Ultimately, the family went through extensive screening, for Loving’s health as well as each person’s psychological wellness to ensure this was mentally and medically a sound idea.

Surrogacy is used for a variety of reasons, Kaplan said, including for couples where the woman is medically unable to carry a child or for same-sex couples. In his decades of work, this is the first time he has had a patient’s parent be the carrier.