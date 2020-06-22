Illinois moves to Phase 4: Here's what reopens Friday

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
All four regions of the state are on track to advance to the next stage after COVID-19 cases have declined.
Here are the rules issued by the governor's office.
School will be different when a new academic year starts this fall, but whether students are still learning remotely or the number of days per week they attend class will likely vary by location and district.
