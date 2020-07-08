Illinois National Guard coronavirus testing mission to wind down, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces

More than 500 Illinois National Guard members will end their missions this month at 11 state-run testing sites after administering more than 200,000 tests since being called up in March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
“They’ve helped us build a groundbreaking testing infrastructure that will continue to make a difference to Illinoisans long after their mission is completed in the coming days,” Pritzker said at a news conference. “These citizen soldiers spent months away from their families and their regular civilian jobs to see our state through the worst of this pandemic. What I hope is the worst of this pandemic.”
Roughly 100 National Guard members will remain active through the end of this month to assist with the transition of COVID-19 related missions the Guard has been involved in, according to the governor’s office.
After testing sites are turned over to contract staffers, Guard members will quarantine for two weeks, per public health guidance to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement came as the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 980 new known coronavirus cases today and 36 more deaths, raising the statewide totals to 149,432 confirmed cases and 7,099 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 2.6%.
On March 17, Pritzker activated about 60 National Guard and Air National Guard members, including medical planners to assist with the anticipated rise in coronavirus cases.
The Peoria-based medical unit was largely made up of medical technicians trained and certified to draw blood, conduct immunizations and swab testing and maintain medical records. The unit also included doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.
At the time, Pritzker said the service members would carry out a range of missions, including distributing food to children who may not have been receiving enough during the mandated school closures, as well as establishing testing sites and staffing triage hospitals.
That initial activation of service members came days before Pritzker implemented a statewide stay-at-home order meant to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Within a week, National Guard members were testing first responders and health care workers at a just-opened site on the Northwest Side.
Pritzker activated additional service members to convert McCormick Place into a medical facility sized to handle up to 3,000 COVID-19 patients, at a time when state and city officials were preparing for a surge in hospitalizations that could have overwhelmed to the point where additional sites would be needed.
That facility was designed for largely non-acute coronavirus patients who did not need to be placed in an hospital intensive care unit, but who did require medical care.
Illinois Air National Guard cargo aircraft moved 250 negative pressure tents from Oregon to Chicago as the build-out of the alternate health care facility at McCormick Place was ongoing. Negative pressure tents and rooms allowed patients who tested positive for the virus to be isolated and treated within them, preventing disease by allowing air in but keeping it from escaping.
By early May, officials began winding down that alternate care facility as the growth of COVID-19 slowed in the state.
National Guard members also assisted in the response this spring at Stateville Correctional Facility, erecting tents and cots to provide more distance among inmates at a time when the prison was experiencing an outbreak, and conducting health checks on employees, visitors and vendors before they entered the facility.
Some service members took on a different role in late May and June, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot requested Pritzker activate the Illinois National Guard to help quell violence and looting that erupted in Chicago in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Pritzker called up 375 members, who were given orders to create a perimeter and not to interfere with protesters exercising their First Amendment rights, Pritzker said at the time.
