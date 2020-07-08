Illinois National Guard coronavirus testing mission to wind down, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces

The Peoria-based medical unit was largely made up of medical technicians trained and certified to draw blood, conduct immunizations and swab testing and maintain medical records. The unit also included doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

At the time, Pritzker said the service members would carry out a range of missions, including distributing food to children who may not have been receiving enough during the mandated school closures, as well as establishing testing sites and staffing triage hospitals.

That initial activation of service members came days before Pritzker implemented a statewide stay-at-home order meant to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Within a week, National Guard members were testing first responders and health care workers at a just-opened site on the Northwest Side.

Pritzker activated additional service members to convert McCormick Place into a medical facility sized to handle up to 3,000 COVID-19 patients, at a time when state and city officials were preparing for a surge in hospitalizations that could have overwhelmed to the point where additional sites would be needed.

That facility was designed for largely non-acute coronavirus patients who did not need to be placed in an hospital intensive care unit, but who did require medical care.