Illinois National Guard members to watch over commercial areas in Peoria

PEORIA -- Members of the Illinois National Guard will stand watch over commercial areas within the city as a way to help city police officers, officials said.

But when that will take place and where wasn't immediately known.

Mayor Jim Ardis said and Police Chief Loren Marion confirmed that the guard members, most of whom are with the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, will not be patrolling the streets nor will they be conducting law enforcement operations.

"The intention, from the talking to the chief was for them to be in a position that will allow our officers to respond (to incidents on the street)," Ardis said. "You are not going to see the National Guard paroling the streets or responding to calls.

"They are going to be in areas that our department is trying to protect, commercial areas and that will allow our police officers to respond," the mayor said.

The move, he said, will allow the officers to spend more time responding to citizen complaints or to crime rather.

The guard members are part of a larger, state-wide measure to put "Quick Reactionary Forces" at strategic points around the state. Peoria and Springfield, both of which have Air National Guard bases, are among the locations.