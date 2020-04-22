Illinois National Guard opens coronavirus testing site near Aurora outlet mall for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois National Guard opened a coronavirus testing location in Aurora Wednesday as part of a statewide effort to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at the site for free, according to officials. People do not need a doctor's note in order to be tested, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily news briefing Wednesday.

All health care workers and first responders can be tested at the site regardless of symptoms.

The Illinois National Guard set up the drive-through testing facility near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall near Bilter Road off of Interstate 88 in Aurora. The mall temporarily closed on March 19 due to the pandemic.

The testing site at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd. has had an increased presence of National Guard members since Monday. National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general for Illinois, said about 70 guardsmen from units in Rockford and the Bartonville area are at the site.

"Some may say it's odd that people in uniform, the National Guard, are out here supporting this event, but we know that we bring a unique capability with our medical teams and our logistics teams to be able to provide this support here," Neely said.