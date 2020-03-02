Illinois officials announce 4th positive test for virus

CHICAGO — The wife of a man who is being treated for COVID-19 at a suburban Chicago hospital has tested positive for the virus, Illinois public health officials said Monday, becoming the fourth person in the state to test positive for the virus.

The unidentified woman, who is in her 70s, is quarantined at home and reported to be in good condition along with her husband, who is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Dr. Daniel Reaven, director of the hospital's emergency department, said the husband, also in his 70s, was admitted over the weekend because he had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19, and doctors are awaiting confirmation of the test by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say they're working to determine who the couple had been in contact with to prevent additional transmission. Officials did not reveal any information about how the couple might have contracted the virus.

During a Monday news conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the risk to the general public remains low.

“The best thing the general public can do at this time is to continue taking the same precautions you take during the flu season with renewed vigilance,” Pritzker said.