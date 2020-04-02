Illinois officials call on churches to end in-person services as coronavirus spreads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois officials are calling on churches and other places of worship to stop holding in-person services as the state tries to fend off the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Thursday during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily press briefing that reports of in-person services continuing throughout the state.

"I understand the importance of communing with fellow believers but let's understand kids are home from school, people are some from work, schools and offices are closed, religious houses have to do the same," she said. "We all must make the sacrifice. Then on the other side of this pandemic, we can gather at the mosque, the synagogue, the church the museum, the library -- all of these places we love."

Ezike added that services could be held virtually on the web or over the phone. She also reminded that people in rural and southern parts of these state need to take COVID-19 seriously and stay at home.

"Even in the southern and the rural areas of the state the virus is present and they should join their fellow Illinoians in staying home so together we can get back to normal on the other side of this pandemic," Ezike said. "I may sound like a broken record but these are all things we have to do."