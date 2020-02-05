Illinois officials react to President Donald Trump’s acquittal

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

“Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people -- and the Senators serving as jurors in the case -- deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that. The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is. Though some of my colleagues have said we should acquit him because ‘the voters should decide,’ that argument rings hollow because this trial was about Trump trying to cheat in the next election by enlisting the help of a foreign government to misinform citizens and rob the voters of their ability to decide. If the Framers had wanted the President to be immune from accountability through impeachment and removal in an election year, they would have written that into the Constitution. They did not."