Illinois officials say the state is hitting its COVID-19 peak — and that’s actually good news

For weeks, Illinois officials have said the state has been “bending the curve” on the COVID-19 pandemic’s rate of growth. Now the state’s leaders say they think Illinois is reaching the peak, based on models by Illinois researchers that officials unveiled Thursday.
Here’s some more information:
What do the models say?
Models can look at lots of different things, from new positive test results to hospital bed usage. To estimate the peak, the state showed two models Thursday that look at the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
One model from the University of Illinois suggests that COVID-19 deaths have already peaked in Illinois. The other, by the University of Chicago, suggests a peak in early May. The exact dates of each projected peak are unclear, because the state and researchers did not release the underlying data.
Why now, and not earlier?
The state acknowledged that many projection models -- including ones developed by the two universities -- had anticipated a peak in early to mid-April.
The reason for the new predictions, experts say, is that the stay-at-home order and social distancing have slowed the spread of the disease. It’s the natural effect of the curve-bending that Chicago officials discussed last week. Cases and deaths have continued to increase, but more slowly.
With the disease taking longer to spread, that means the peak will arrive later -- with lower numbers of patients and deaths. A side benefit: Hospitals won’t see a flood of patients all at once, leaving enough beds and ventilators to go around, even if a peak arrives later.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker cites this kind of research as the key reason he issued his stay-at-home order -- and why he is keeping it in place.
Pritzker on Thursday cited one calculation that estimated the state would have seen 14 times more deaths if he had not issued the stay-at-home order. It also concluded that if the order were lifted Friday, the state would see a spike nearly that bad by mid-June -- a rush of cases that would require far more hospital beds and equipment than the state has.
Peak or plateau?
The governor, Chicago’s mayor and other public health officials have said the “peak” may look more like a plateau that lasts for a few weeks.
Unveiling the charts Thursday, Pritzker pointed to the large variation in the number of deaths each day that are tied to COVID-19. So although the projections offer estimates for each day’s projected deaths, the actual figures will likely fluctuate widely.
“Reality swings up and down, sometimes drastically -- a fact that can’t be captured by a simple median line,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in her earlier daily news conference, sounded a similar theme.
“A month ago, in March, we were all thinking this week would be the peak that we would reach. But what I think we have seen now is not so much a peak but a flattening. That’s a good thing, but we don’t know at this point how long it’s going to take not just to flatten but to decrease,” Lightfoot said.
What’s next?
The governor already has announced that the stay-at-home order will remain in place through May 30, albeit with tweaks starting May 1.
State officials say they want to see a sustained drop in cases before they significantly lift restrictions -- although public health officials have not released any formula that would indicate when the worst might be over. They said better testing and contact tracing are also needed.
Pritzker said he could make one guarantee: The modeling will change, with more data.
The modelers themselves cautioned that there are many unknowns in their models: Will COVID-19 stick around for the summer or die out in the heat and come back in the fall? With so many infected people not showing symptoms, will they unwittingly spread it faster as restrictions get relaxed? Will people who have gotten the virus develop an immunity, and how fast could that protection starve the virus of new victims?
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Alex Juarez
Allie Adair
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Pamela Martin
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Jim Walters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.