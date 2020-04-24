Illinois officials say the state is hitting its COVID-19 peak — and that’s actually good news

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in her earlier daily news conference, sounded a similar theme.

“A month ago, in March, we were all thinking this week would be the peak that we would reach. But what I think we have seen now is not so much a peak but a flattening. That’s a good thing, but we don’t know at this point how long it’s going to take not just to flatten but to decrease,” Lightfoot said.

What’s next?

The governor already has announced that the stay-at-home order will remain in place through May 30, albeit with tweaks starting May 1.

State officials say they want to see a sustained drop in cases before they significantly lift restrictions -- although public health officials have not released any formula that would indicate when the worst might be over. They said better testing and contact tracing are also needed.

Pritzker said he could make one guarantee: The modeling will change, with more data.