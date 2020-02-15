Illinois OK’d two more recreational marijuana dispensaries. But they might not start selling right away.

Though legal marijuana sales have been underway for a month-and-a-half in Illinois, some medical dispensaries are still waiting for state approval to sell to recreational customers.

On Friday, the wait ended for dispensaries in Addison and Rolling Meadows. But it is unclear when recreational sales will actually start at the two locations, called Mindful and Nature’s Care.

So far, 47 stores around the state have received all needed approvals to sell recreational weed, though not all of those have opened their doors to anyone besides medical patients.

Mindful co-owner and general manager Kurt Berry said in December that he was delaying recreational sales until the Addison store finished expanding to handle larger crowds. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

New York-based Acreage Holdings, which owns Nature’s Care in Rolling Meadows, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When recreational sales do start at the two dispensaries, they will have to contend with a statewide product shortage that some say could last for a year.