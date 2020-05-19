Illinois on track to progress into next reopening phase, Pritzker says

The federal government should have instituted a national procedure to avoid a “patchwork” of rules and regulations, Pritzker said. And instead of following the guidance issued by the White House which would have delayed Illinois’ reopening, the governor added, President Donald Trump “decided to inject politics where science and data should have won out.”

Keeping Illinoisans safe is the job of Illinoisans, lead epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine Dr. Emily Landon said.

“Now we all realize there will be no swift rescue, no knight in shining armor in the form of a vaccine or an antiviral that will sweep in and return our lives to normal before the summer comes,” she said. “...Our transmission balance is tenuous and business as usual could set off another wave of infections that threatens our lives and livelihoods.”

Protestors over the weekend in Springfield and Chicago rallied to encourage officials to reopen the state sooner than the government’s plan allows. Some had signs depicting Pritzker, who is Jewish and whose parents escaped persecution in Europe, as the German dictator Adolf Hitler. Others threatened his life.

The governor said he is “frankly disgusted by the failure of so many people to call that out,” including lawmakers.