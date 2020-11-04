Illinois one-day COVID-19 positivity rate is highest since May 22

As of Tuesday evening, hospitals reported 3,761 beds in use by COVID-19 patients, the most since May 26. Of those hospitalized, 776 were in intensive care unit beds and 327 were on ventilators.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reiterated the governor’s warning that residents take precautions as the virus spreads rapidly.

“We are fully into the second wave or second surge, and the cases are increasing exponentially,” Ezike said.

According to Ezike, the IDPH is monitoring bed capacity across the state — especially in regions 1 through 6, which constitutes most of the state excluding Cook County and its surrounding suburbs. Those areas are in less close proximity to each other than regions 7 through 11, which includes Chicago, Cook County and the adjacent suburban counties, meaning it is more difficult to transfer people from one hospital to another.

“There is a bed issue that's brewing now, that's only going to grow. We had 7,500 new cases. That means that we have future hospitalizations, future needs for ICU beds, in a situation where some hospitals are already cramped. So yes, we have a significant problem,” Ezike said.

The state is in contact with local regions, she said.

“We're going to have to come up with some creative solutions to make sure that everyone has a bed, whether it's for COVID, or whether it's for a flu-like illness, whether it's for a car accident, whether it's for a heart attack, but that is a very imminent issue,” she added. “We still need to work on the front end to try to limit the number of people who get sick, people who get infected in the first place, so that we can slow down that need for hospitalization.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0