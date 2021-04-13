Illinois pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal recommendations

The blood clots were reported in six women aged 18-48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the CDC. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered across the country thus far.

Those who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider, according to the CDC and FDA release.

The state also said in a news release that the “vast majority” of vaccines being administered in Illinois were developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech. Of the allocation for this week, only 17,000 doses were Johnson & Johnson. For next week, the state said it expects to receive 483,720 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 5,800 doses are expected to be Johnson & Johnson.

“IDPH has notified all Illinois COVID-19 providers throughout the state to discontinue use of the J&J vaccine at this time,” the department said in a news release. “In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.”

Gov. JB Pritzker received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 24 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.