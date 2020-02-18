Illinois politicians from both parties weigh in on President Trump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Fourteen years a long time... but look, he’s the governor of the state. And he was, he was convicted of very, very serious crimes in trying to monetize the position that he held. But the point is, is that is now the sentence is now commuted. I think it’s unfortunate, if the President was somebody who stood for integrity and government recognized and respected the rule of law and wasn’t constantly trying to undermine the Department of Justice, federal judges and playing favorites, with people who’ve been convicted of serious crimes. I think an action would have a lot more credibility than this one is ever going to have.”

Illinois’ Republican Reps. Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost: “We are disappointed by the president’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence. We believe he received an appropriate and fair sentence, which was the low-end of the federal sentencing guidelines for the gravity of his public corruption convictions. Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters. As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well.”