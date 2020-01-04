Illinois presidential primary filing ends with Donald Trump facing one opponent — and it’s not Joe Walsh. Democratic delegate slates show split between establishment and progressive candidates.

The filing period for Illinois’ St. Patrick’s Day presidential primary ended Friday with President Donald Trump facing only a low-level challenge from a perennial candidate on the Republican ballot while a dozen challengers lined up to seek their party’s nomination on the Democratic ballot.

The close of the two-day filing period also proved an embarrassment to the declared candidacy of Trump critic and former Republican congressman Joe Walsh of Barrington. By not filing in his home state, Walsh raised further doubts about the viability of his challenge to Trump and added fuel to questions of whether the former radio talk show host’s run was largely a vanity effort.

It’s unlikely that all 12 Democrats who filed for president will still be contending when Illinois voters go to the polls on March 17. By then, earlier caucus and primary states will have decided more than half of the delegates to the party’s national nominating convention in Milwaukee in mid-July.

Additionally, only Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts filed full slates of 101 delegate candidates across the state’s 18 congressional delegations. Former Vice President Joe Biden fell just shy of a full slate, while businessman Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar filed only partial slates.