Illinois professor leading research team trying to stop coronavirus: ‘We are here specifically for this.’

The team is mapping out the proteins of the virus with the aim of finding a weak spot where medication can intervene and stop the virus from replicating in humans. To do that, they are cloning the virus proteins and growing them in crystal form in small ice cube-like trays. The scientists then can use a powerful X-ray beam to view the proteins down to the atomic level.

Satchell said they are focusing specifically on 12 of the 28 proteins in the virus.

Though coronavirus may be new to the general public, but Satchell said infectious disease researchers at the center already had projects in place to better understand the proteins of similar viruses. Both SARS and MERS are types of coronaviruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The proteins in this new virus are highly similar to those of SARS, Satchell said.

That meant researchers quickly could compare and contrast the coronavirus with similar ones, and figure out what drugs they had on hand to test against it, Satchell said.

“We’re doing really beautiful science on behalf of the infectious disease community every day, but when something like this happens, all that capacity is already preexisting,” Satchell said.