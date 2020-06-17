Illinois programs will give out $570 million to help people, businesses hurt by COVID crisis

Pritzker said the Business Interruption Grants program was also an important part of the state's rebuilding effort. He said the program is a way for the state to help small businesses "get back on their feet."

"On top of supporting renters, we need to address the financial hardship of our biggest job creators," he said. "The federal PPE program seems to have overlooked too many small businesses."

Nearly $270 million in grants will be awarded to small businesses that have struggled due to COVID-19 with special funding going toward businesses with specific hardships. Pritzker said small businesses will be able to submit their applications beginning on Monday for businesses that have been heavily restricted or shut down due to COVID-19.

Pritzker added that businesses who have experienced property damage will also have special funds allotted due to civil unrest from $25 million Rebuild Illinois funds. He said minority and woman-owned properties are "first in line" for those funds.

"We're in a moment that requires a historic effort to mitigate the damage of this virus's devastating effects of the health and livelihood of the people of this state. We must do so in a way that prioritizes people who were struggling long before we ever heard of COVID-19."