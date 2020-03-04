Illinois’ public health chief heading to Washington to push for more resources to battle coronavirus

Illinois’ public health chief is pushing for additional federal resources to prevent the coronavirus from spreading through the state, where the estimated cost of the response so far tops $20 million.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike will travel to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to push for additional resources, including more testing kits and other equipment and funding for preparedness efforts, she told Illinois lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing about the coronavirus.
The state and local public health departments in Illinois have spent more than $20 million so far to combat the illness that’s created a global public health crisis.
“We are pressing on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to make more testing reagents available to us so that we can expand our testing,” said Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “The best way for us to know if there’s circulating virus in our communities would be to be able to do more testing."
The department is using kits daily to test for the coronavirus, and at last count, there were roughly 2,200 kits available, Ezike said.
The request for additional testing kits would mean that when those have all been used “there won’t be any pause and we can continue to test.”
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
The threat posed by coronavirus to the general public in Illinois remains low, but the state is “planning and preparing for all possibilities,” Ezike said.
You have free articles remaining.
The state Department of Public Health is able to test for coronavirus at labs in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale.
“We’re at this point, where if we really want to look, look expansively at what’s going on in the state, you can only do it by being able to test,” Ezike said.
Based on CDC guidance, the state is readying an effort to “partner with hospitals in every region” to begin voluntary testing in order to “diagnose new cases quickly and prevent any further community spread,” she said.
Certain emergency departments will “soon begin testing select patients who present with flu-like symptoms” for coronavirus, Ezike said.
The state health department is operating in “containment mode,” isolating positive cases and “aggressively tracking” anyone who came in contact with any of those people, she said.
The department is doing hospital assessments to determine “all available capacity” and the availability of personal protective equipment for health care workers. The department has also identified locations to quarantine people who are traveling through O’Hare International Airport.
Ezike encouraged people who did not receive a flu shot to do so. That could minimize the burden on health care systems in the state if coronavirus rates rise, so health care workers are dealing with that virus “and not something that could have been prevented.”
The Tribune reported Tuesday that a person suspected of being infected with the coronavirus was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The hospital said late Tuesday the patient tested negative for the disease.
As of Tuesday, there were 22 people in Illinois for whom the state was awaiting lab results to see if they do, in fact, have the virus.
There are 116 people in Illinois who are “under investigation,” while an additional 90 cases have tested negative.
The first two people in Illinois who were found to have coronavirus have fully recovered. The third and fourth cases are a husband and wife in their 70s who tested positive for the virus in a state lab. Those cases were awaiting CDC confirmation as of Tuesday, Ezike said.