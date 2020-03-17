Illinois records first death of coronavirus patient; $850 billion stimulus plan in works nationally

Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced. The patients, at least four of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation, have ranged in age from 9 to 91.

Defiant Clinton bar owner loses fight to stay open amid coronavirus shutdown A Clinton bar owner has lost his battle to defy orders from the Illinois governor and remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them," said state health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to residents.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference said the Chicago victim had an underlying health condition and had extended contact with another infected person, and that she wasn't a nursing home resident.

Illinois’ first reported death came a day after Pritzker announced that he was mandating the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 people or more, and the same day schools statewide and dine-in service at restaurants and bars shut down for at least two weeks in an effort to halt the spread of the respiratory virus. The state has also severely restricted visitor access to long-term care facilities and instituted pre-shift screening for workers.