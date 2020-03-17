Illinois records first death of coronavirus patient; $850 billion stimulus plan in works nationally

WASHINGTON — A Chicago woman in her 60s became the first person to die in Illinois after contracting the coronavirus, the governor announced Tuesday, as the state went ahead with its presidential primary and schools were closed to reduce the spread of the disease. The Trump administration also increased calls to stay home nationwide amid the pandemic.
“By making shared sacrifices, we can protect the health of our people and our economy and I think our economy will csome back very rapidly," Trump said. “If we do this right, our country and the world, frankly, but our country can be rolling again ... very quickly."
As the global markets fluctuated amid fears of a recession, the president conferred with tourism executives as well as restaurant leaders, retailers and suppliers. His administration was expected to propose a roughly $850 billion emergency economic stimulus to address the free-fall, including considering the sending of checks to American workers trying to make their way in the deeply unsettled economy.
U.S. businesses large and small were reeling from shutdowns, cancellations and public fear about the virus as the number of cases rose nationwide. Stocks moved higher on Wall Street on Tuesday, a day after plunging to their worst losses in more than three decades.
Illinois has had 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health. Among them are 18 residents of a nursing home outside of Chicago and four of its staffers. All of those infected have been isolated, officials said. The location of the facility wasn’t disclosed.
Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced. The patients, at least four of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation, have ranged in age from 9 to 91.
A Clinton bar owner has lost his battle to defy orders from the Illinois governor and remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them," said state health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to residents.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference said the Chicago victim had an underlying health condition and had extended contact with another infected person, and that she wasn't a nursing home resident.
Illinois’ first reported death came a day after Pritzker announced that he was mandating the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 people or more, and the same day schools statewide and dine-in service at restaurants and bars shut down for at least two weeks in an effort to halt the spread of the respiratory virus. The state has also severely restricted visitor access to long-term care facilities and instituted pre-shift screening for workers.
Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to at least 97, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
The federal government on Tuesday began debate of the stimulus package, which could include checks written to all Americans at the urging of Trump. Another federal bill to provide paid sick leave to workers among other provisions awaits action in the U.S. Senate.
Nearly two weeks ago, Congress approved and Trump signed an $8.3 billion supplemental coronavirus response funding bill, which will provide $14.6 million to the state’s public health department and $8.7 million to Chicago’s. The money can be used for patient monitoring, lab testing, acquisition of test kits and protective equipment, and research into vaccines and therapeutics.
Pritzker has urged stronger action from the federal government while also taking COVID-19 response steps at the state level. He noted Tuesday the administration will file for statewide eligibility in a federal loan program for small businesses facing financial hardship.
“My Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has secured the necessary documentation to declare a statewide Economic Injury Declaration with the U.S. Small Business Association,” Pritzker said. “The SBA is offering coronavirus disaster assistance loans to help impacted companies get through this period of instability, and this will ensure that all of our counties qualify for assistance.”
Eligible small business or nonprofits could receive up to $2 million that can be used to pay debts, payroll and other bills they can’t otherwise afford due to the pandemic. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits, and terms can be as long as 30 years, according to the governor’s office.
But during his briefing a day earlier, Pritzker noted that providing state tax relief to bars and restaurants – which are closed for dining-in but otherwise open for delivery or carry-out for at least the next two weeks – is a “balancing act” in terms of state government and local business needs.
“We want to be good to our small business people, there's no doubt about it, and I care deeply about making sure that entrepreneurs are successful,” he said at a Monday news conference. “And the balance that we're trying to make is that … delays (in tax payments) for example, could be an enormous hit to the state of Illinois. And so we're trying to work with the federal government to get a little bit of help in providing that relief.”
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is backing the governor in calls for greater federal action.
“The state can only do so much. The federal government needs to do more,” Illinois Chamber President Todd Maisch said in a phone call Tuesday.
Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to work from home and urged the nation's cities and states to issue restrictions to promote distancing in line with new federal guidelines. He promised a dramatic increase in access to coronavirus tests, ventilators, hospital beds and telehealth services. His administration said it would coordinate responses with the states, push for construction workers to give masks to health care workers and, if needed, use the Army Corps of Engineers to build more hospital space.
For local governments, the Illinois Municipal League said financial stressors are already being felt as municipalities plan their operating budgets for the fiscal year that begins May 1.
“We're already seeing a decline in sales activity, and with the closure of restaurants and bars there is a correlating decline in revenue from just that one aspect of the retail industry,” Brad Cole, IML executive director, said. “But this is going to be an ongoing issue and it's not going to be just one week or two weeks.”
The IML is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to activate the Community Disaster Loan Program under section 417 of the Robert T. Stafford Act, which governs federal disaster response.
“This would be for any major disaster. So whether it's a natural disaster or a public health disaster, this would allow for communities to seek loans when they have seen a substantial loss in their revenues,” Cole said.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report