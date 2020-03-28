Illinois records first infant death as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Macon County health officials also Saturday said a total of 10 test results for COVID-19 are pending, with two positive results and 11 negative results.

The county's Crisis Communication Team on Friday night confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Macon County: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.

In a statement Saturday, officials said the county health department immediately began tracking individuals who may have had contact with the patients and notified them.

"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19."

The latest state numbers bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 3,491 with 47 deaths. Officials have repeatedly stressed that the actual number is probably much higher because many people displaying symptoms of the disease have not been tested. Some of the rapidly-rising case numbers are attributable to increased testing.

